1.00000 LKR = 0.03194 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 LKR0.03194 SEK
5 LKR0.15972 SEK
10 LKR0.31943 SEK
20 LKR0.63886 SEK
50 LKR1.59716 SEK
100 LKR3.19431 SEK
250 LKR7.98578 SEK
500 LKR15.97155 SEK
1000 LKR31.94310 SEK
2000 LKR63.88620 SEK
5000 LKR159.71550 SEK
10000 LKR319.43100 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SEK31.30570 LKR
5 SEK156.52850 LKR
10 SEK313.05700 LKR
20 SEK626.11400 LKR
50 SEK1565.28500 LKR
100 SEK3130.57000 LKR
250 SEK7826.42500 LKR
500 SEK15652.85000 LKR
1000 SEK31305.70000 LKR
2000 SEK62611.40000 LKR
5000 SEK156528.50000 LKR
10000 SEK313057.00000 LKR