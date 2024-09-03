Hong Kong dollar to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 38.370 today, reflecting a 0.149% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.350% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 38.527 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 38.293 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.113% decrease in value.