2,000 Brazilian reais to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BRL to LKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 brl
115,373.20 lkr

1.000 BRL = 57.69 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18
How to convert Brazilian reais to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BRL57.68660 LKR
5 BRL288.43300 LKR
10 BRL576.86600 LKR
20 BRL1,153.73200 LKR
50 BRL2,884.33000 LKR
100 BRL5,768.66000 LKR
250 BRL14,421.65000 LKR
500 BRL28,843.30000 LKR
1000 BRL57,686.60000 LKR
2000 BRL115,373.20000 LKR
5000 BRL288,433.00000 LKR
10000 BRL576,866.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 LKR0.01734 BRL
5 LKR0.08668 BRL
10 LKR0.17335 BRL
20 LKR0.34670 BRL
50 LKR0.86675 BRL
100 LKR1.73351 BRL
250 LKR4.33378 BRL
500 LKR8.66755 BRL
1000 LKR17.33510 BRL
2000 LKR34.67020 BRL
5000 LKR86.67550 BRL
10000 LKR173.35100 BRL