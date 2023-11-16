US dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert USD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
328000 lkr

1.00000 USD = 328.00000 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87371.084790.28331.493631.678840.9638518.788
1 GBP1.1445611.24155103.3381.709611.921611.1031821.5048
1 USD0.92190.805445183.23341.3771.547750.888717.3209
1 INR0.01107620.009676940.012014410.01654380.01859530.01067720.2081

Conversion rates US Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 USD328.00000 LKR
5 USD1640.00000 LKR
10 USD3280.00000 LKR
20 USD6560.00000 LKR
50 USD16400.00000 LKR
100 USD32800.00000 LKR
250 USD82000.00000 LKR
500 USD164000.00000 LKR
1000 USD328000.00000 LKR
2000 USD656000.00000 LKR
5000 USD1640000.00000 LKR
10000 USD3280000.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / US Dollar
1 LKR0.00305 USD
5 LKR0.01524 USD
10 LKR0.03049 USD
20 LKR0.06098 USD
50 LKR0.15244 USD
100 LKR0.30488 USD
250 LKR0.76220 USD
500 LKR1.52439 USD
1000 LKR3.04878 USD
2000 LKR6.09756 USD
5000 LKR15.24390 USD
10000 LKR30.48780 USD