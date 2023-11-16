Swiss francs to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert CHF to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
370182 lkr

1.00000 CHF = 370.18200 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:17
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.088990.63121.497561.678720.964818.7994
1 GBP1.1431211.24475103.6031.71191.918991.1028821.4901
1 USD0.918350.803374183.23191.37531.541660.8860517.2646
1 INR0.01103370.009652240.012014610.01652370.01852250.01064560.207428

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CHF370.18200 LKR
5 CHF1850.91000 LKR
10 CHF3701.82000 LKR
20 CHF7403.64000 LKR
50 CHF18509.10000 LKR
100 CHF37018.20000 LKR
250 CHF92545.50000 LKR
500 CHF185091.00000 LKR
1000 CHF370182.00000 LKR
2000 CHF740364.00000 LKR
5000 CHF1850910.00000 LKR
10000 CHF3701820.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 LKR0.00270 CHF
5 LKR0.01351 CHF
10 LKR0.02701 CHF
20 LKR0.05403 CHF
50 LKR0.13507 CHF
100 LKR0.27014 CHF
250 LKR0.67534 CHF
500 LKR1.35068 CHF
1000 LKR2.70137 CHF
2000 LKR5.40274 CHF
5000 LKR13.50685 CHF
10000 LKR27.01370 CHF