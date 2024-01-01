1 Sri Lankan rupee to Canadian dollars

Convert LKR to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.00 cad

Sr1.000 LKR = C$0.004481 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 LKR0.00448 CAD
5 LKR0.02241 CAD
10 LKR0.04481 CAD
20 LKR0.08963 CAD
50 LKR0.22407 CAD
100 LKR0.44813 CAD
250 LKR1.12033 CAD
500 LKR2.24065 CAD
1000 LKR4.48130 CAD
2000 LKR8.96260 CAD
5000 LKR22.40650 CAD
10000 LKR44.81300 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CAD223.15000 LKR
5 CAD1,115.75000 LKR
10 CAD2,231.50000 LKR
20 CAD4,463.00000 LKR
50 CAD11,157.50000 LKR
100 CAD22,315.00000 LKR
250 CAD55,787.50000 LKR
500 CAD111,575.00000 LKR
1000 CAD223,150.00000 LKR
2000 CAD446,300.00000 LKR
5000 CAD1,115,750.00000 LKR
10000 CAD2,231,500.00000 LKR