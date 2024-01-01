Convert LKR to AUD at the real exchange rate

Sri Lankan rupees to Australian dollars today

1,000 lkr
4.94 aud

Sr1.000 LKR = A$0.004940 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:10
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 LKR0.00494 AUD
5 LKR0.02470 AUD
10 LKR0.04940 AUD
20 LKR0.09880 AUD
50 LKR0.24699 AUD
100 LKR0.49398 AUD
250 LKR1.23495 AUD
500 LKR2.46990 AUD
1000 LKR4.93979 AUD
2000 LKR9.87958 AUD
5000 LKR24.69895 AUD
10000 LKR49.39790 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AUD202.43800 LKR
5 AUD1,012.19000 LKR
10 AUD2,024.38000 LKR
20 AUD4,048.76000 LKR
50 AUD10,121.90000 LKR
100 AUD20,243.80000 LKR
250 AUD50,609.50000 LKR
500 AUD101,219.00000 LKR
1000 AUD202,438.00000 LKR
2000 AUD404,876.00000 LKR
5000 AUD1,012,190.00000 LKR
10000 AUD2,024,380.00000 LKR