10 thousand Australian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert AUD to LKR at the real exchange rate

10000 aud
2150360 lkr

1.00000 AUD = 215.03600 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:11
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80064183.31450.918251.65851149.2451.36921.34185
1 GBP1.2491104.061.146992.07148186.4071.710131.67597
1 INR0.01200270.0096098610.01102130.01990661.791340.01643410.0161058
1 EUR1.089050.8718590.733711.8062162.5251.491131.46134

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AUD215.03600 LKR
5 AUD1075.18000 LKR
10 AUD2150.36000 LKR
20 AUD4300.72000 LKR
50 AUD10751.80000 LKR
100 AUD21503.60000 LKR
250 AUD53759.00000 LKR
500 AUD107518.00000 LKR
1000 AUD215036.00000 LKR
2000 AUD430072.00000 LKR
5000 AUD1075180.00000 LKR
10000 AUD2150360.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 LKR0.00465 AUD
5 LKR0.02325 AUD
10 LKR0.04650 AUD
20 LKR0.09301 AUD
50 LKR0.23252 AUD
100 LKR0.46504 AUD
250 LKR1.16260 AUD
500 LKR2.32519 AUD
1000 LKR4.65038 AUD
2000 LKR9.30076 AUD
5000 LKR23.25190 AUD
10000 LKR46.50380 AUD