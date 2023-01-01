1 Sri Lankan rupee to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert LKR to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.02 cny

1.00000 LKR = 0.02177 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.36950.79786283.36151.523930.916751.34183.67265
1 CAD0.73019410.58259360.871.112760.6694110.9797742.68175
1 GBP1.253351.716461104.4811.910011.149031.681754.60312
1 INR0.01199590.01642840.0095711110.01828090.01099740.01609620.0440569

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LKR0.02177 CNY
5 LKR0.10885 CNY
10 LKR0.21770 CNY
20 LKR0.43540 CNY
50 LKR1.08850 CNY
100 LKR2.17700 CNY
250 LKR5.44250 CNY
500 LKR10.88500 CNY
1000 LKR21.77000 CNY
2000 LKR43.54000 CNY
5000 LKR108.85000 CNY
10000 LKR217.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CNY45.93490 LKR
5 CNY229.67450 LKR
10 CNY459.34900 LKR
20 CNY918.69800 LKR
50 CNY2296.74500 LKR
100 CNY4593.49000 LKR
250 CNY11483.72500 LKR
500 CNY22967.45000 LKR
1000 CNY45934.90000 LKR
2000 CNY91869.80000 LKR
5000 CNY229674.50000 LKR
10000 CNY459349.00000 LKR