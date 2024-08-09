Bulgarian lev to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 167.423 today, reflecting a -0.265% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.548% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 169.622 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 167.284 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.322% increase in value.