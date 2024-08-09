1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BGN to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
167,423 lkr

лв1.000 BGN = Sr167.4 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High169.7610169.7610
Low166.7680164.4220
Average168.3224167.4216
Change-0.36%1.81%
1 BGN to LKR stats

The performance of BGN to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 169.7610 and a 30 day low of 166.7680. This means the 30 day average was 168.3224. The change for BGN to LKR was -0.36.

The performance of BGN to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 169.7610 and a 90 day low of 164.4220. This means the 90 day average was 167.4216. The change for BGN to LKR was 1.81.

Top currencies

1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BGN167.42300 LKR
5 BGN837.11500 LKR
10 BGN1,674.23000 LKR
20 BGN3,348.46000 LKR
50 BGN8,371.15000 LKR
100 BGN16,742.30000 LKR
250 BGN41,855.75000 LKR
500 BGN83,711.50000 LKR
1000 BGN167,423.00000 LKR
2000 BGN334,846.00000 LKR
5000 BGN837,115.00000 LKR
10000 BGN1,674,230.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bulgarian Lev
1 LKR0.00597 BGN
5 LKR0.02986 BGN
10 LKR0.05973 BGN
20 LKR0.11946 BGN
50 LKR0.29864 BGN
100 LKR0.59729 BGN
250 LKR1.49322 BGN
500 LKR2.98645 BGN
1000 LKR5.97289 BGN
2000 LKR11.94578 BGN
5000 LKR29.86445 BGN
10000 LKR59.72890 BGN