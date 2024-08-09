10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Sri Lankan rupees
Convert BGN to LKR at the real exchange rate
|1 BGN to LKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|169.7610
|169.7610
|Low
|166.7680
|164.4220
|Average
|168.3224
|167.4216
|Change
|-0.36%
|1.81%
1 BGN to LKR stats
The performance of BGN to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 169.7610 and a 30 day low of 166.7680. This means the 30 day average was 168.3224. The change for BGN to LKR was -0.36.
The performance of BGN to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 169.7610 and a 90 day low of 164.4220. This means the 90 day average was 167.4216. The change for BGN to LKR was 1.81.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Sri Lankan Rupee
|1 BGN
|167.42300 LKR
|5 BGN
|837.11500 LKR
|10 BGN
|1,674.23000 LKR
|20 BGN
|3,348.46000 LKR
|50 BGN
|8,371.15000 LKR
|100 BGN
|16,742.30000 LKR
|250 BGN
|41,855.75000 LKR
|500 BGN
|83,711.50000 LKR
|1000 BGN
|167,423.00000 LKR
|2000 BGN
|334,846.00000 LKR
|5000 BGN
|837,115.00000 LKR
|10000 BGN
|1,674,230.00000 LKR