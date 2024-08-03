5 Israeli new sheqels to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert ILS to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 ils
396.34 lkr

₪1.000 ILS = Sr79.27 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High83.898283.8982
Low79.267379.2673
Average82.536381.6793
Change-2.61%-0.76%
1 ILS to LKR stats

The performance of ILS to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.8982 and a 30 day low of 79.2673. This means the 30 day average was 82.5363. The change for ILS to LKR was -2.61.

The performance of ILS to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 83.8982 and a 90 day low of 79.2673. This means the 90 day average was 81.6793. The change for ILS to LKR was -0.76.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ILS79.26730 LKR
5 ILS396.33650 LKR
10 ILS792.67300 LKR
20 ILS1,585.34600 LKR
50 ILS3,963.36500 LKR
100 ILS7,926.73000 LKR
250 ILS19,816.82500 LKR
500 ILS39,633.65000 LKR
1000 ILS79,267.30000 LKR
2000 ILS158,534.60000 LKR
5000 ILS396,336.50000 LKR
10000 ILS792,673.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LKR0.01262 ILS
5 LKR0.06308 ILS
10 LKR0.12616 ILS
20 LKR0.25231 ILS
50 LKR0.63078 ILS
100 LKR1.26155 ILS
250 LKR3.15388 ILS
500 LKR6.30775 ILS
1000 LKR12.61550 ILS
2000 LKR25.23100 ILS
5000 LKR63.07750 ILS
10000 LKR126.15500 ILS