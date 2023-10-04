1 thousand Turkish liras to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert TRY to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 try
11735.80 lkr

1.00000 TRY = 11.73580 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.0508587.48851.444081.660240.9635518.8854
1GBP1.1551311.2139101.0631.668141.917851.1130321.8156
1USD0.95160.823791183.2551.37421.57990.916917.9715
1INR0.01143010.009894790.012011310.01650590.01897670.01101320.215861

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TRY11.73580 LKR
5 TRY58.67900 LKR
10 TRY117.35800 LKR
20 TRY234.71600 LKR
50 TRY586.79000 LKR
100 TRY1173.58000 LKR
250 TRY2933.95000 LKR
500 TRY5867.90000 LKR
1000 TRY11735.80000 LKR
2000 TRY23471.60000 LKR
5000 TRY58679.00000 LKR
10000 TRY117358.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 LKR0.08521 TRY
5 LKR0.42605 TRY
10 LKR0.85209 TRY
20 LKR1.70418 TRY
50 LKR4.26045 TRY
100 LKR8.52091 TRY
250 LKR21.30227 TRY
500 LKR42.60455 TRY
1000 LKR85.20910 TRY
2000 LKR170.41820 TRY
5000 LKR426.04550 TRY
10000 LKR852.09100 TRY