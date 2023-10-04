50 Turkish liras to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert TRY to LKR at the real exchange rate

50 try
587 lkr

1.00000 TRY = 11.74000 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:32 UTC
TRY to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050887.48441.444011.660160.9634518.8839
1GBP1.155211.2139101.0631.668141.917851.1129821.815
1USD0.951650.823791183.2551.37421.57990.9168517.971
1INR0.01143060.009894790.012011310.01650590.01897670.01101260.215855

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TRY11.74000 LKR
5 TRY58.70000 LKR
10 TRY117.40000 LKR
20 TRY234.80000 LKR
50 TRY587.00000 LKR
100 TRY1174.00000 LKR
250 TRY2935.00000 LKR
500 TRY5870.00000 LKR
1000 TRY11740.00000 LKR
2000 TRY23480.00000 LKR
5000 TRY58700.00000 LKR
10000 TRY117400.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 LKR0.08518 TRY
5 LKR0.42589 TRY
10 LKR0.85179 TRY
20 LKR1.70357 TRY
50 LKR4.25893 TRY
100 LKR8.51785 TRY
250 LKR21.29462 TRY
500 LKR42.58925 TRY
1000 LKR85.17850 TRY
2000 LKR170.35700 TRY
5000 LKR425.89250 TRY
10000 LKR851.78500 TRY