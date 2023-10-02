1 Malaysian ringgit to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MYR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 myr
68.42 lkr

1.00000 MYR = 68.42440 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:11 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MYR to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.048587.26031.436651.657710.964718.9401
1GBP1.1531411.20905100.6221.656641.911541.1124321.8403
1USD0.953750.827096183.22391.37021.581030.920118.064
1INR0.011460.00993820.012015810.0164640.01899730.01105570.217053

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MYR68.42440 LKR
5 MYR342.12200 LKR
10 MYR684.24400 LKR
20 MYR1368.48800 LKR
50 MYR3421.22000 LKR
100 MYR6842.44000 LKR
250 MYR17106.10000 LKR
500 MYR34212.20000 LKR
1000 MYR68424.40000 LKR
2000 MYR136848.80000 LKR
5000 MYR342122.00000 LKR
10000 MYR684244.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LKR0.01461 MYR
5 LKR0.07307 MYR
10 LKR0.14615 MYR
20 LKR0.29229 MYR
50 LKR0.73074 MYR
100 LKR1.46147 MYR
250 LKR3.65367 MYR
500 LKR7.30735 MYR
1000 LKR14.61470 MYR
2000 LKR29.22940 MYR
5000 LKR73.07350 MYR
10000 LKR146.14700 MYR