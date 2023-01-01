10 thousand Namibian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert NAD to LKR at the real exchange rate

10,000 nad
167,851 lkr

1.00000 NAD = 16.78510 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

NAD to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865851.049887.41321.439121.661210.963418.8464
1GBP1.1549311.21245100.9561.662091.918591.1126621.7664
1USD0.95260.824776183.26651.370851.58240.917817.9524
1INR0.01143990.009905260.012009610.01646340.01900410.01102240.215602

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NAD16.78510 LKR
5 NAD83.92550 LKR
10 NAD167.85100 LKR
20 NAD335.70200 LKR
50 NAD839.25500 LKR
100 NAD1678.51000 LKR
250 NAD4196.27500 LKR
500 NAD8392.55000 LKR
1000 NAD16785.10000 LKR
2000 NAD33570.20000 LKR
5000 NAD83925.50000 LKR
10000 NAD167851.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 LKR0.05958 NAD
5 LKR0.29788 NAD
10 LKR0.59577 NAD
20 LKR1.19153 NAD
50 LKR2.97884 NAD
100 LKR5.95767 NAD
250 LKR14.89418 NAD
500 LKR29.78835 NAD
1000 LKR59.57670 NAD
2000 LKR119.15340 NAD
5000 LKR297.88350 NAD
10000 LKR595.76700 NAD