Namibian dollars to Brazilian reais today

Convert NAD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
313.26 brl

$1.000 NAD = R$0.3133 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31440.3144
Low0.29840.2740
Average0.30500.2938
Change4.27%14.03%
1 NAD to BRL stats

The performance of NAD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3144 and a 30 day low of 0.2984. This means the 30 day average was 0.3050. The change for NAD to BRL was 4.27.

The performance of NAD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3144 and a 90 day low of 0.2740. This means the 90 day average was 0.2938. The change for NAD to BRL was 14.03.

How to convert Namibian dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 NAD0.31326 BRL
5 NAD1.56630 BRL
10 NAD3.13260 BRL
20 NAD6.26520 BRL
50 NAD15.66300 BRL
100 NAD31.32600 BRL
250 NAD78.31500 BRL
500 NAD156.63000 BRL
1000 NAD313.26000 BRL
2000 NAD626.52000 BRL
5000 NAD1,566.30000 BRL
10000 NAD3,132.60000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Namibian Dollar
1 BRL3.19224 NAD
5 BRL15.96120 NAD
10 BRL31.92240 NAD
20 BRL63.84480 NAD
50 BRL159.61200 NAD
100 BRL319.22400 NAD
250 BRL798.06000 NAD
500 BRL1,596.12000 NAD
1000 BRL3,192.24000 NAD
2000 BRL6,384.48000 NAD
5000 BRL15,961.20000 NAD
10000 BRL31,922.40000 NAD