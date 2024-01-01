Namibian dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert NAD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
7,106 kes

$1.000 NAD = Ksh7.106 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NAD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NAD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.24687.2980
Low7.04676.8506
Average7.12817.0965
Change0.69%-2.63%
View full history

1 NAD to KES stats

The performance of NAD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2468 and a 30 day low of 7.0467. This means the 30 day average was 7.1281. The change for NAD to KES was 0.69.

The performance of NAD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.2980 and a 90 day low of 6.8506. This means the 90 day average was 7.0965. The change for NAD to KES was -2.63.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 NAD7.10598 KES
5 NAD35.52990 KES
10 NAD71.05980 KES
20 NAD142.11960 KES
50 NAD355.29900 KES
100 NAD710.59800 KES
250 NAD1,776.49500 KES
500 NAD3,552.99000 KES
1000 NAD7,105.98000 KES
2000 NAD14,211.96000 KES
5000 NAD35,529.90000 KES
10000 NAD71,059.80000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Namibian Dollar
1 KES0.14073 NAD
5 KES0.70364 NAD
10 KES1.40727 NAD
20 KES2.81454 NAD
50 KES7.03635 NAD
100 KES14.07270 NAD
250 KES35.18175 NAD
500 KES70.36350 NAD
1000 KES140.72700 NAD
2000 KES281.45400 NAD
5000 KES703.63500 NAD
10000 KES1,407.27000 NAD