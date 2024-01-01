Namibian Dollar (NAD)
Currency name
Namibian Dollar
Currency symbol
$
NAD exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From NAD
|0.05286
|0.04863
|0.04155
|4.38860
|8.00688
|4.88814
|0.08093
|1.00000
|To NAD
|18.91810
|20.56300
|24.06860
|0.22786
|0.12489
|0.20458
|12.35640
|1.00000
