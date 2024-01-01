Russian Ruble (RUB)

The Russian rouble (or ‘rouble’) is the official currency of Russia. Its currency code is RUB and its symbol is ₽. You’ll see it written in Russian as рубль or ‘rubl’ and its plural as рубли́ or ‘rubli’). The rouble is fiat money, and was the world’s first decimal currency. Its currency conversion factor has 6 digits.

Currency name

Russian Ruble

руб

RUB exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD CNY GBP AUD SGD INR
From RUB0.01081 0.00995 0.01468 0.07785 0.00850 0.01655 0.01452 0.89783
To RUB92.47430 100.51500 68.13360 12.84500 117.65000 60.40880 68.87450 1.11379

