Russian Ruble (RUB)

The Russian rouble (or ‘rouble’) is the official currency of Russia. Its currency code is RUB and its symbol is ₽. You’ll see it written in Russian as рубль or ‘rubl’ and its plural as рубли́ or ‘rubli’). The rouble is fiat money, and was the world’s first decimal currency. Its currency conversion factor has 6 digits.