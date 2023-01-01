Russian Ruble (RUB)

The Russian rouble (or ‘rouble’) is the official currency of Russia. Its currency code is RUB and its symbol is ₽. You’ll see it written in Russian as рубль or ‘rubl’ and its plural as рубли́ or ‘rubli’). The rouble is fiat money, and was the world’s first decimal currency. Its currency conversion factor has 6 digits.

Currency name

Russian Ruble

руб

RUB exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD CNY GBP AUD SGD INR
From RUB0.01121 0.01029 0.01540 0.08119 0.00900 0.01727 0.01508 0.93294
To RUB89.20000 97.14770 64.91520 12.31700 111.06300 57.90420 66.29260 1.07188

