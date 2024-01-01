Russian rubles to Albanian leks today

Convert RUB to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
1,067.10 all

руб1.000 RUB = Lek1.067 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.7891.4981.35683.584
1 EUR1.0711.4627.7720.8441.6021.4589.393
1 CAD0.7320.68415.3170.5781.0960.99261.162
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.503

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Albanian Lek
1 RUB1.06710 ALL
5 RUB5.33550 ALL
10 RUB10.67100 ALL
20 RUB21.34200 ALL
50 RUB53.35500 ALL
100 RUB106.71000 ALL
250 RUB266.77500 ALL
500 RUB533.55000 ALL
1000 RUB1,067.10000 ALL
2000 RUB2,134.20000 ALL
5000 RUB5,335.50000 ALL
10000 RUB10,671.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Russian Ruble
1 ALL0.93712 RUB
5 ALL4.68561 RUB
10 ALL9.37121 RUB
20 ALL18.74242 RUB
50 ALL46.85605 RUB
100 ALL93.71210 RUB
250 ALL234.28025 RUB
500 ALL468.56050 RUB
1000 ALL937.12100 RUB
2000 ALL1,874.24200 RUB
5000 ALL4,685.60500 RUB
10000 ALL9,371.21000 RUB