Romanian leus to Albanian leks today

Convert RON to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
20,147.30 all

L1.000 RON = Lek20.15 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4960.7891.3560.89683.552
1 EUR1.0711.4621.6010.8441.450.95989.383
1 CAD0.7320.68411.0950.5770.9920.65661.158
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.833

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Albanian Lek
1 RON20.14730 ALL
5 RON100.73650 ALL
10 RON201.47300 ALL
20 RON402.94600 ALL
50 RON1,007.36500 ALL
100 RON2,014.73000 ALL
250 RON5,036.82500 ALL
500 RON10,073.65000 ALL
1000 RON20,147.30000 ALL
2000 RON40,294.60000 ALL
5000 RON100,736.50000 ALL
10000 RON201,473.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Romanian Leu
1 ALL0.04963 RON
5 ALL0.24817 RON
10 ALL0.49635 RON
20 ALL0.99269 RON
50 ALL2.48173 RON
100 ALL4.96345 RON
250 ALL12.40862 RON
500 ALL24.81725 RON
1000 ALL49.63450 RON
2000 ALL99.26900 RON
5000 ALL248.17250 RON
10000 ALL496.34500 RON