Chinese yuan rmb to Albanian leks today

Convert CNY to ALL at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
13205.30 all

1.00000 CNY = 13.20530 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:05
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801351.37580.920650.8046671.5436983.2131.34675
1 HKD0.12818310.1763540.118010.1031450.19787410.66650.17263
1 CAD0.726855.6704110.6691680.5848721.1220360.48340.978885
1 EUR1.08628.473831.4943910.8741.6767590.3861.46284

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Albanian leks

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Compare us to your bank
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Albanian Lek
1 CNY13.20530 ALL
5 CNY66.02650 ALL
10 CNY132.05300 ALL
20 CNY264.10600 ALL
50 CNY660.26500 ALL
100 CNY1320.53000 ALL
250 CNY3301.32500 ALL
500 CNY6602.65000 ALL
1000 CNY13205.30000 ALL
2000 CNY26410.60000 ALL
5000 CNY66026.50000 ALL
10000 CNY132053.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ALL0.07573 CNY
5 ALL0.37864 CNY
10 ALL0.75727 CNY
20 ALL1.51455 CNY
50 ALL3.78637 CNY
100 ALL7.57274 CNY
250 ALL18.93185 CNY
500 ALL37.86370 CNY
1000 ALL75.72740 CNY
2000 ALL151.45480 CNY
5000 ALL378.63700 CNY
10000 ALL757.27400 CNY