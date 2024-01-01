Chinese yuan rmb to Albanian leks today

Convert CNY to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
12,803.90 all

¥1.000 CNY = Lek12.80 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.813812.9844
Low12.631912.6319
Average12.724012.8095
Change0.41%-0.84%
1 CNY to ALL stats

The performance of CNY to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.8138 and a 30 day low of 12.6319. This means the 30 day average was 12.7240. The change for CNY to ALL was 0.41.

The performance of CNY to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.9844 and a 90 day low of 12.6319. This means the 90 day average was 12.8095. The change for CNY to ALL was -0.84.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Albanian Lek
1 CNY12.80390 ALL
5 CNY64.01950 ALL
10 CNY128.03900 ALL
20 CNY256.07800 ALL
50 CNY640.19500 ALL
100 CNY1,280.39000 ALL
250 CNY3,200.97500 ALL
500 CNY6,401.95000 ALL
1000 CNY12,803.90000 ALL
2000 CNY25,607.80000 ALL
5000 CNY64,019.50000 ALL
10000 CNY128,039.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ALL0.07810 CNY
5 ALL0.39051 CNY
10 ALL0.78101 CNY
20 ALL1.56202 CNY
50 ALL3.90506 CNY
100 ALL7.81011 CNY
250 ALL19.52528 CNY
500 ALL39.05055 CNY
1000 ALL78.10110 CNY
2000 ALL156.20220 CNY
5000 ALL390.50550 CNY
10000 ALL781.01100 CNY