Swedish kronor to Albanian leks today

Convert SEK to ALL at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = Lek8.440 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ALL
1 SEK to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.65658.8258
Low8.40398.4039
Average8.50068.6572
Change-2.50%-4.15%
View full history

1 SEK to ALL stats

The performance of SEK to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.6565 and a 30 day low of 8.4039. This means the 30 day average was 8.5006. The change for SEK to ALL was -2.50.

The performance of SEK to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8258 and a 90 day low of 8.4039. This means the 90 day average was 8.6572. The change for SEK to ALL was -4.15.

Track market ratesView SEK to ALL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07211.05584.4391.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65989.0581.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.985106.8191.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.940.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Albanian Lek
1 SEK8.44036 ALL
5 SEK42.20180 ALL
10 SEK84.40360 ALL
20 SEK168.80720 ALL
50 SEK422.01800 ALL
100 SEK844.03600 ALL
250 SEK2,110.09000 ALL
500 SEK4,220.18000 ALL
1000 SEK8,440.36000 ALL
2000 SEK16,880.72000 ALL
5000 SEK42,201.80000 ALL
10000 SEK84,403.60000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Swedish Krona
1 ALL0.11848 SEK
5 ALL0.59239 SEK
10 ALL1.18478 SEK
20 ALL2.36956 SEK
50 ALL5.92390 SEK
100 ALL11.84780 SEK
250 ALL29.61950 SEK
500 ALL59.23900 SEK
1000 ALL118.47800 SEK
2000 ALL236.95600 SEK
5000 ALL592.39000 SEK
10000 ALL1,184.78000 SEK