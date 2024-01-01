Brazilian reais to Albanian leks today

Convert BRL to ALL at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Lek16.05 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:23
BRL to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ALL
1 BRL to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.123416.5350
Low15.388315.3883
Average15.911216.0913
Change0.10%-0.02%
1 BRL to ALL stats

The performance of BRL to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.1234 and a 30 day low of 15.3883. This means the 30 day average was 15.9112. The change for BRL to ALL was 0.10.

The performance of BRL to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.5350 and a 90 day low of 15.3883. This means the 90 day average was 16.0913. The change for BRL to ALL was -0.02.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Albanian Lek
1 BRL16.05110 ALL
5 BRL80.25550 ALL
10 BRL160.51100 ALL
20 BRL321.02200 ALL
50 BRL802.55500 ALL
100 BRL1,605.11000 ALL
250 BRL4,012.77500 ALL
500 BRL8,025.55000 ALL
1000 BRL16,051.10000 ALL
2000 BRL32,102.20000 ALL
5000 BRL80,255.50000 ALL
10000 BRL160,511.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Brazilian Real
1 ALL0.06230 BRL
5 ALL0.31151 BRL
10 ALL0.62301 BRL
20 ALL1.24602 BRL
50 ALL3.11506 BRL
100 ALL6.23011 BRL
250 ALL15.57528 BRL
500 ALL31.15055 BRL
1000 ALL62.30110 BRL
2000 ALL124.60220 BRL
5000 ALL311.50550 BRL
10000 ALL623.01100 BRL