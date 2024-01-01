Brazilian reais to Albanian leks today
Convert BRL to ALL at the real exchange rate
BRL to ALL conversion chart
1 BRL = 16.05110 ALL
0
|1 BRL to ALL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|16.1234
|16.5350
|Low
|15.3883
|15.3883
|Average
|15.9112
|16.0913
|Change
|0.10%
|-0.02%
|View full history
1 BRL to ALL stats
The performance of BRL to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.1234 and a 30 day low of 15.3883. This means the 30 day average was 15.9112. The change for BRL to ALL was 0.10.
The performance of BRL to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.5350 and a 90 day low of 15.3883. This means the 90 day average was 16.0913. The change for BRL to ALL was -0.02.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Albanian Lek
|1 BRL
|16.05110 ALL
|5 BRL
|80.25550 ALL
|10 BRL
|160.51100 ALL
|20 BRL
|321.02200 ALL
|50 BRL
|802.55500 ALL
|100 BRL
|1,605.11000 ALL
|250 BRL
|4,012.77500 ALL
|500 BRL
|8,025.55000 ALL
|1000 BRL
|16,051.10000 ALL
|2000 BRL
|32,102.20000 ALL
|5000 BRL
|80,255.50000 ALL
|10000 BRL
|160,511.00000 ALL