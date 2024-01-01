Turkish liras to Albanian leks today

Convert TRY to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
2,764.94 all

TL1.000 TRY = Lek2.765 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.83762.9035
Low2.76322.7632
Average2.79872.8457
Change-2.46%-4.54%
View full history

1 TRY to ALL stats

The performance of TRY to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8376 and a 30 day low of 2.7632. This means the 30 day average was 2.7987. The change for TRY to ALL was -2.46.

The performance of TRY to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9035 and a 90 day low of 2.7632. This means the 90 day average was 2.8457. The change for TRY to ALL was -4.54.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.08583.7211.3883.67348.701
1 EUR1.0910.853302.14791.2941.5144.00553.106
1 GBP1.2781.1721354.225107.0291.7754.69662.259
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Albanian Lek
1 TRY2.76494 ALL
5 TRY13.82470 ALL
10 TRY27.64940 ALL
20 TRY55.29880 ALL
50 TRY138.24700 ALL
100 TRY276.49400 ALL
250 TRY691.23500 ALL
500 TRY1,382.47000 ALL
1000 TRY2,764.94000 ALL
2000 TRY5,529.88000 ALL
5000 TRY13,824.70000 ALL
10000 TRY27,649.40000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Turkish Lira
1 ALL0.36167 TRY
5 ALL1.80836 TRY
10 ALL3.61672 TRY
20 ALL7.23344 TRY
50 ALL18.08360 TRY
100 ALL36.16720 TRY
250 ALL90.41800 TRY
500 ALL180.83600 TRY
1000 ALL361.67200 TRY
2000 ALL723.34400 TRY
5000 ALL1,808.36000 TRY
10000 ALL3,616.72000 TRY