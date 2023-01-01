5000 Albanian leks to Turkish liras

Convert ALL to TRY at the real exchange rate

5000 all
1362.84 try

1.00000 ALL = 0.27257 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:37 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ALL to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.05487.68751.433911.646620.962818.4071
1GBP1.1539311.21625101.1861.654651.900091.1110121.2406
1USD0.948750.822199183.1951.360451.562260.913517.464
1INR0.01140410.00988280.0120210.01635250.01877820.01098020.209916

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Turkish Lira
1 ALL0.27257 TRY
5 ALL1.36284 TRY
10 ALL2.72567 TRY
20 ALL5.45134 TRY
50 ALL13.62835 TRY
100 ALL27.25670 TRY
250 ALL68.14175 TRY
500 ALL136.28350 TRY
1000 ALL272.56700 TRY
2000 ALL545.13400 TRY
5000 ALL1362.83500 TRY
10000 ALL2725.67000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Albanian Lek
1 TRY3.66882 ALL
5 TRY18.34410 ALL
10 TRY36.68820 ALL
20 TRY73.37640 ALL
50 TRY183.44100 ALL
100 TRY366.88200 ALL
250 TRY917.20500 ALL
500 TRY1834.41000 ALL
1000 TRY3668.82000 ALL
2000 TRY7337.64000 ALL
5000 TRY18344.10000 ALL
10000 TRY36688.20000 ALL