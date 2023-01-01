5 Albanian leks to Turkish liras

Convert ALL to TRY at the real exchange rate

5 all
1.36 try

1.00000 ALL = 0.27247 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:35 UTC
ALL to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Turkish Lira
1 ALL0.27247 TRY
5 ALL1.36235 TRY
10 ALL2.72470 TRY
20 ALL5.44940 TRY
50 ALL13.62350 TRY
100 ALL27.24700 TRY
250 ALL68.11750 TRY
500 ALL136.23500 TRY
1000 ALL272.47000 TRY
2000 ALL544.94000 TRY
5000 ALL1362.35000 TRY
10000 ALL2724.70000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Albanian Lek
1 TRY3.67013 ALL
5 TRY18.35065 ALL
10 TRY36.70130 ALL
20 TRY73.40260 ALL
50 TRY183.50650 ALL
100 TRY367.01300 ALL
250 TRY917.53250 ALL
500 TRY1835.06500 ALL
1000 TRY3670.13000 ALL
2000 TRY7340.26000 ALL
5000 TRY18350.65000 ALL
10000 TRY36701.30000 ALL