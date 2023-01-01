50 Albanian leks to Turkish liras

50 all
13.63 try

1.00000 ALL = 0.27257 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:36 UTC
ALL to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.05487.67491.434021.646750.962818.4103
1GBP1.1538711.21605101.1551.65451.899931.1109421.2409
1USD0.948750.822335183.1831.360551.562380.913617.4671
1INR0.01140580.009885850.012021710.01635610.01878240.0109830.209984

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Turkish Lira
1 ALL0.27257 TRY
5 ALL1.36287 TRY
10 ALL2.72574 TRY
20 ALL5.45148 TRY
50 ALL13.62870 TRY
100 ALL27.25740 TRY
250 ALL68.14350 TRY
500 ALL136.28700 TRY
1000 ALL272.57400 TRY
2000 ALL545.14800 TRY
5000 ALL1362.87000 TRY
10000 ALL2725.74000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Albanian Lek
1 TRY3.66873 ALL
5 TRY18.34365 ALL
10 TRY36.68730 ALL
20 TRY73.37460 ALL
50 TRY183.43650 ALL
100 TRY366.87300 ALL
250 TRY917.18250 ALL
500 TRY1834.36500 ALL
1000 TRY3668.73000 ALL
2000 TRY7337.46000 ALL
5000 TRY18343.65000 ALL
10000 TRY36687.30000 ALL