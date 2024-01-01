Macedonian Denar (MKD)
Currency name
Macedonian Denar
Currency symbol
ден
MKD exchange rates
|USD
|ZAR
|CAD
|EUR
|NZD
|SGD
|AUD
|GBP
|From MKD
|0.01756
|0.32105
|0.02436
|0.01609
|0.02947
|0.02329
|0.02696
|0.01371
|To MKD
|56.95380
|3.11473
|41.05520
|62.13940
|33.93310
|42.93050
|37.08550
|72.92930
