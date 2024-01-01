Macedonian denars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert MKD to NGN at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ₦29.42 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:36
MKD to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 MKD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.424730.7526
Low29.232428.4867
Average29.801929.6278
Change-1.30%3.28%
1 MKD to NGN stats

The performance of MKD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.4247 and a 30 day low of 29.2324. This means the 30 day average was 29.8019. The change for MKD to NGN was -1.30.

The performance of MKD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.7526 and a 90 day low of 28.4867. This means the 90 day average was 29.6278. The change for MKD to NGN was 3.28.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Nigerian Naira
1 MKD29.42160 NGN
5 MKD147.10800 NGN
10 MKD294.21600 NGN
20 MKD588.43200 NGN
50 MKD1,471.08000 NGN
100 MKD2,942.16000 NGN
250 MKD7,355.40000 NGN
500 MKD14,710.80000 NGN
1000 MKD29,421.60000 NGN
2000 MKD58,843.20000 NGN
5000 MKD147,108.00000 NGN
10000 MKD294,216.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Macedonian Denar
1 NGN0.03399 MKD
5 NGN0.16994 MKD
10 NGN0.33989 MKD
20 NGN0.67977 MKD
50 NGN1.69943 MKD
100 NGN3.39887 MKD
250 NGN8.49717 MKD
500 NGN16.99435 MKD
1000 NGN33.98870 MKD
2000 NGN67.97740 MKD
5000 NGN169.94350 MKD
10000 NGN339.88700 MKD