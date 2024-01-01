250 Nigerian nairas to Macedonian denars

Convert NGN to MKD at the real exchange rate

250 ngn
8.94 mkd

₦1.000 NGN = ден0.03577 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NGN to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03720.0426
Low0.03420.0342
Average0.03560.0376
Change-3.64%-13.41%
1 NGN to MKD stats

The performance of NGN to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0372 and a 30 day low of 0.0342. This means the 30 day average was 0.0356. The change for NGN to MKD was -3.64.

The performance of NGN to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0426 and a 90 day low of 0.0342. This means the 90 day average was 0.0376. The change for NGN to MKD was -13.41.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Macedonian Denar
1 NGN0.03577 MKD
5 NGN0.17884 MKD
10 NGN0.35769 MKD
20 NGN0.71537 MKD
50 NGN1.78843 MKD
100 NGN3.57685 MKD
250 NGN8.94213 MKD
500 NGN17.88425 MKD
1000 NGN35.76850 MKD
2000 NGN71.53700 MKD
5000 NGN178.84250 MKD
10000 NGN357.68500 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Nigerian Naira
1 MKD27.95760 NGN
5 MKD139.78800 NGN
10 MKD279.57600 NGN
20 MKD559.15200 NGN
50 MKD1,397.88000 NGN
100 MKD2,795.76000 NGN
250 MKD6,989.40000 NGN
500 MKD13,978.80000 NGN
1000 MKD27,957.60000 NGN
2000 MKD55,915.20000 NGN
5000 MKD139,788.00000 NGN
10000 MKD279,576.00000 NGN