Macedonian denars to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert MKD to AOA at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = Kz15.70 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AOA
1 MKD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.284917.3853
Low15.698115.6981
Average16.013816.4649
Change-2.75%-4.95%
View full history

1 MKD to AOA stats

The performance of MKD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.2849 and a 30 day low of 15.6981. This means the 30 day average was 16.0138. The change for MKD to AOA was -2.75.

The performance of MKD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.3853 and a 90 day low of 15.6981. This means the 90 day average was 16.4649. The change for MKD to AOA was -4.95.

Track market ratesView MKD to AOA chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.1111.3970.9481.71.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96510.6791.2170.9611.0990.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7931.4161.6190.833

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.