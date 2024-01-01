Chinese yuan rmb to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert CNY to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
124,043 aoa

¥1.000 CNY = Kz124.0 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High124.0430124.0430
Low120.3350116.4750
Average121.8040119.6474
Change3.08%6.47%
1 CNY to AOA stats

The performance of CNY to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 124.0430 and a 30 day low of 120.3350. This means the 30 day average was 121.8040. The change for CNY to AOA was 3.08.

The performance of CNY to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 124.0430 and a 90 day low of 116.4750. This means the 90 day average was 119.6474. The change for CNY to AOA was 6.47.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Angolan Kwanza
1 CNY124.04300 AOA
5 CNY620.21500 AOA
10 CNY1,240.43000 AOA
20 CNY2,480.86000 AOA
50 CNY6,202.15000 AOA
100 CNY12,404.30000 AOA
250 CNY31,010.75000 AOA
500 CNY62,021.50000 AOA
1000 CNY124,043.00000 AOA
2000 CNY248,086.00000 AOA
5000 CNY620,215.00000 AOA
10000 CNY1,240,430.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AOA0.00806 CNY
5 AOA0.04031 CNY
10 AOA0.08062 CNY
20 AOA0.16123 CNY
50 AOA0.40309 CNY
100 AOA0.80617 CNY
250 AOA2.01544 CNY
500 AOA4.03087 CNY
1000 AOA8.06174 CNY
2000 AOA16.12348 CNY
5000 AOA40.30870 CNY
10000 AOA80.61740 CNY