2000 Chinese yuan rmb to Angolan kwanzas

Convert CNY to AOA at the real exchange rate

2,000 cny
232,452 aoa

1.00000 CNY = 116.22600 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Angolan Kwanza
1 CNY116.22600 AOA
5 CNY581.13000 AOA
10 CNY1162.26000 AOA
20 CNY2324.52000 AOA
50 CNY5811.30000 AOA
100 CNY11622.60000 AOA
250 CNY29056.50000 AOA
500 CNY58113.00000 AOA
1000 CNY116226.00000 AOA
2000 CNY232452.00000 AOA
5000 CNY581130.00000 AOA
10000 CNY1162260.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AOA0.00860 CNY
5 AOA0.04302 CNY
10 AOA0.08604 CNY
20 AOA0.17208 CNY
50 AOA0.43020 CNY
100 AOA0.86040 CNY
250 AOA2.15099 CNY
500 AOA4.30198 CNY
1000 AOA8.60396 CNY
2000 AOA17.20792 CNY
5000 AOA43.01980 CNY
10000 AOA86.03960 CNY