Hong Kong dollars to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert HKD to AOA at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Kz118.4 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HKD to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AOA
1 HKD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High119.1920123.6780
Low117.8380116.4790
Average118.1914119.0114
Change0.22%1.62%
View full history

1 HKD to AOA stats

The performance of HKD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 119.1920 and a 30 day low of 117.8380. This means the 30 day average was 118.1914. The change for HKD to AOA was 0.22.

The performance of HKD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 123.6780 and a 90 day low of 116.4790. This means the 90 day average was 119.0114. The change for HKD to AOA was 1.62.

Track market ratesView HKD to AOA chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.655
1 GBP1.2719.20211.7021.9481.2011.774107.242
1 SGD0.7465.4050.58711.1440.7051.04262.991

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
100 HKD11,837.00000 AOA
200 HKD23,674.00000 AOA
300 HKD35,511.00000 AOA
500 HKD59,185.00000 AOA
1000 HKD118,370.00000 AOA
2000 HKD236,740.00000 AOA
2500 HKD295,925.00000 AOA
3000 HKD355,110.00000 AOA
4000 HKD473,480.00000 AOA
5000 HKD591,850.00000 AOA
10000 HKD1,183,700.00000 AOA
20000 HKD2,367,400.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AOA0.00845 HKD
5 AOA0.04224 HKD
10 AOA0.08448 HKD
20 AOA0.16896 HKD
50 AOA0.42241 HKD
100 AOA0.84481 HKD
250 AOA2.11203 HKD
500 AOA4.22406 HKD
1000 AOA8.44811 HKD
2000 AOA16.89622 HKD
5000 AOA42.24055 HKD
10000 AOA84.48110 HKD