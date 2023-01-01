10 Angolan kwanzas to Hong Kong dollars

Convert AOA to HKD at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
0.09 hkd

1.00000 AOA = 0.00937 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:47 UTC
AOA to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AOA0.00937 HKD
5 AOA0.04687 HKD
10 AOA0.09374 HKD
20 AOA0.18748 HKD
50 AOA0.46870 HKD
100 AOA0.93741 HKD
250 AOA2.34351 HKD
500 AOA4.68703 HKD
1000 AOA9.37405 HKD
2000 AOA18.74810 HKD
5000 AOA46.87025 HKD
10000 AOA93.74050 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
100 HKD10667.70000 AOA
200 HKD21335.40000 AOA
300 HKD32003.10000 AOA
500 HKD53338.50000 AOA
1000 HKD106677.00000 AOA
2000 HKD213354.00000 AOA
2500 HKD266692.50000 AOA
3000 HKD320031.00000 AOA
4000 HKD426708.00000 AOA
5000 HKD533385.00000 AOA
10000 HKD1066770.00000 AOA
20000 HKD2133540.00000 AOA