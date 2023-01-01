1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Hong Kong dollars

Convert AOA to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
9.37 hkd

1.00000 AOA = 0.00937 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:48 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AOA to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.050287.36311.435471.647110.963918.4202
1GBP1.1548711.21285100.8931.657781.902211.1131821.273
1USD0.95220.824504183.18711.366851.568380.9178517.5397
1INR0.01144650.009911440.012021110.0164310.01885370.01103360.210846

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AOA0.00937 HKD
5 AOA0.04686 HKD
10 AOA0.09373 HKD
20 AOA0.18746 HKD
50 AOA0.46865 HKD
100 AOA0.93730 HKD
250 AOA2.34325 HKD
500 AOA4.68649 HKD
1000 AOA9.37298 HKD
2000 AOA18.74596 HKD
5000 AOA46.86490 HKD
10000 AOA93.72980 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
100 HKD10669.00000 AOA
200 HKD21338.00000 AOA
300 HKD32007.00000 AOA
500 HKD53345.00000 AOA
1000 HKD106690.00000 AOA
2000 HKD213380.00000 AOA
2500 HKD266725.00000 AOA
3000 HKD320070.00000 AOA
4000 HKD426760.00000 AOA
5000 HKD533450.00000 AOA
10000 HKD1066900.00000 AOA
20000 HKD2133800.00000 AOA