Japanese yen to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert JPY to AOA at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
60,688.70 aoa

¥1.000 JPY = Kz6.069 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

JPY to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.06896.0689
Low5.45505.3784
Average5.67305.5300
Change10.95%11.07%
1 JPY to AOA stats

The performance of JPY to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0689 and a 30 day low of 5.4550. This means the 30 day average was 5.6730. The change for JPY to AOA was 10.95.

The performance of JPY to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0689 and a 90 day low of 5.3784. This means the 90 day average was 5.5300. The change for JPY to AOA was 11.07.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Angolan Kwanza
100 JPY606.88700 AOA
1000 JPY6,068.87000 AOA
1500 JPY9,103.30500 AOA
2000 JPY12,137.74000 AOA
3000 JPY18,206.61000 AOA
5000 JPY30,344.35000 AOA
5400 JPY32,771.89800 AOA
10000 JPY60,688.70000 AOA
15000 JPY91,033.05000 AOA
20000 JPY121,377.40000 AOA
25000 JPY151,721.75000 AOA
30000 JPY182,066.10000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Japanese Yen
1 AOA0.16478 JPY
5 AOA0.82388 JPY
10 AOA1.64775 JPY
20 AOA3.29550 JPY
50 AOA8.23875 JPY
100 AOA16.47750 JPY
250 AOA41.19375 JPY
500 AOA82.38750 JPY
1000 AOA164.77500 JPY
2000 AOA329.55000 JPY
5000 AOA823.87500 JPY
10000 AOA1,647.75000 JPY