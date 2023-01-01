5000 Angolan kwanzas to Japanese yen

Convert AOA to JPY at the real exchange rate

5,000 aoa
897 jpy

1.00000 AOA = 0.17939 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:2 UTC
AOA to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Japanese Yen
1 AOA0.17939 JPY
5 AOA0.89695 JPY
10 AOA1.79390 JPY
20 AOA3.58780 JPY
50 AOA8.96950 JPY
100 AOA17.93900 JPY
250 AOA44.84750 JPY
500 AOA89.69500 JPY
1000 AOA179.39000 JPY
2000 AOA358.78000 JPY
5000 AOA896.95000 JPY
10000 AOA1793.90000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Angolan Kwanza
100 JPY557.44400 AOA
1000 JPY5574.44000 AOA
1500 JPY8361.66000 AOA
2000 JPY11148.88000 AOA
3000 JPY16723.32000 AOA
5000 JPY27872.20000 AOA
5400 JPY30101.97600 AOA
10000 JPY55744.40000 AOA
15000 JPY83616.60000 AOA
20000 JPY111488.80000 AOA
25000 JPY139361.00000 AOA
30000 JPY167233.20000 AOA