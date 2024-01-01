Euros to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert EUR to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
970,291 aoa

€1.000 EUR = Kz970.3 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
EUR to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High970.2910970.2910
Low945.5490906.1670
Average960.0165937.8194
Change2.62%6.93%
1 EUR to AOA stats

The performance of EUR to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 970.2910 and a 30 day low of 945.5490. This means the 30 day average was 960.0165. The change for EUR to AOA was 2.62.

The performance of EUR to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 970.2910 and a 90 day low of 906.1670. This means the 90 day average was 937.8194. The change for EUR to AOA was 6.93.

How to convert Euros to Angolan kwanzas

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to AOA rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Angolan Kwanza
1 EUR970.29100 AOA
5 EUR4,851.45500 AOA
10 EUR9,702.91000 AOA
20 EUR19,405.82000 AOA
50 EUR48,514.55000 AOA
100 EUR97,029.10000 AOA
250 EUR242,572.75000 AOA
500 EUR485,145.50000 AOA
1000 EUR970,291.00000 AOA
2000 EUR1,940,582.00000 AOA
5000 EUR4,851,455.00000 AOA
10000 EUR9,702,910.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Euro
1 AOA0.00103 EUR
5 AOA0.00515 EUR
10 AOA0.01031 EUR
20 AOA0.02061 EUR
50 AOA0.05153 EUR
100 AOA0.10306 EUR
250 AOA0.25766 EUR
500 AOA0.51531 EUR
1000 AOA1.03062 EUR
2000 AOA2.06124 EUR
5000 AOA5.15310 EUR
10000 AOA10.30620 EUR