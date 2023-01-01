10 Angolan kwanzas to Euros

Convert AOA to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
0.01 eur

1.00000 AOA = 0.00114 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:29 UTC
AOA to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86581.050587.3881.435251.646550.9642518.4124
1GBP1.15511.2133100.9311.657671.901721.1137121.2659
1USD0.95190.824198183.18711.366251.56740.917817.5273
1INR0.01144320.009907770.012021110.01642380.01884180.0110330.210697

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Euro
1 AOA0.00114 EUR
5 AOA0.00570 EUR
10 AOA0.01139 EUR
20 AOA0.02279 EUR
50 AOA0.05697 EUR
100 AOA0.11395 EUR
250 AOA0.28487 EUR
500 AOA0.56974 EUR
1000 AOA1.13949 EUR
2000 AOA2.27898 EUR
5000 AOA5.69745 EUR
10000 AOA11.39490 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Angolan Kwanza
1 EUR877.58500 AOA
5 EUR4387.92500 AOA
10 EUR8775.85000 AOA
20 EUR17551.70000 AOA
50 EUR43879.25000 AOA
100 EUR87758.50000 AOA
250 EUR219396.25000 AOA
500 EUR438792.50000 AOA
1000 EUR877585.00000 AOA
2000 EUR1755170.00000 AOA
5000 EUR4387925.00000 AOA
10000 EUR8775850.00000 AOA