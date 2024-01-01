Turkish liras to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert TRY to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
26,782.80 aoa

TL1.000 TRY = Kz26.78 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:49
TRY to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.142927.1429
Low26.649526.1045
Average26.813726.5976
Change-0.62%2.54%
1 TRY to AOA stats

The performance of TRY to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.1429 and a 30 day low of 26.6495. This means the 30 day average was 26.8137. The change for TRY to AOA was -0.62.

The performance of TRY to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.1429 and a 90 day low of 26.1045. This means the 90 day average was 26.5976. The change for TRY to AOA was 2.54.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Angolan Kwanza
1 TRY26.78280 AOA
5 TRY133.91400 AOA
10 TRY267.82800 AOA
20 TRY535.65600 AOA
50 TRY1,339.14000 AOA
100 TRY2,678.28000 AOA
250 TRY6,695.70000 AOA
500 TRY13,391.40000 AOA
1000 TRY26,782.80000 AOA
2000 TRY53,565.60000 AOA
5000 TRY133,914.00000 AOA
10000 TRY267,828.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Turkish Lira
1 AOA0.03734 TRY
5 AOA0.18669 TRY
10 AOA0.37337 TRY
20 AOA0.74675 TRY
50 AOA1.86687 TRY
100 AOA3.73374 TRY
250 AOA9.33435 TRY
500 AOA18.66870 TRY
1000 AOA37.33740 TRY
2000 AOA74.67480 TRY
5000 AOA186.68700 TRY
10000 AOA373.37400 TRY