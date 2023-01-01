2000 Turkish liras to Angolan kwanzas

Convert TRY to AOA at the real exchange rate

2000 try
60604 aoa

1.00000 TRY = 30.30200 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TRY to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 AOA
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.864951.0503587.44691.443811.660760.963218.8695
1GBP1.1561411.21435101.1011.669251.920071.1135921.8158
1USD0.952050.823486183.2551.37461.581150.9170517.965
1INR0.01143550.009891130.012011310.01651070.01899170.0110150.215783

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Angolan Kwanza
1 TRY30.30200 AOA
5 TRY151.51000 AOA
10 TRY303.02000 AOA
20 TRY606.04000 AOA
50 TRY1515.10000 AOA
100 TRY3030.20000 AOA
250 TRY7575.50000 AOA
500 TRY15151.00000 AOA
1000 TRY30302.00000 AOA
2000 TRY60604.00000 AOA
5000 TRY151510.00000 AOA
10000 TRY303020.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Turkish Lira
1 AOA0.03300 TRY
5 AOA0.16501 TRY
10 AOA0.33001 TRY
20 AOA0.66002 TRY
50 AOA1.65005 TRY
100 AOA3.30011 TRY
250 AOA8.25028 TRY
500 AOA16.50055 TRY
1000 AOA33.00110 TRY
2000 AOA66.00220 TRY
5000 AOA165.00550 TRY
10000 AOA330.01100 TRY