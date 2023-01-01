5 Angolan kwanzas to Turkish liras

5 aoa
0.16 try

1.00000 AOA = 0.03290 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37 UTC
AOA to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Turkish Lira
1 AOA0.03290 TRY
5 AOA0.16450 TRY
10 AOA0.32901 TRY
20 AOA0.65801 TRY
50 AOA1.64503 TRY
100 AOA3.29006 TRY
250 AOA8.22515 TRY
500 AOA16.45030 TRY
1000 AOA32.90060 TRY
2000 AOA65.80120 TRY
5000 AOA164.50300 TRY
10000 AOA329.00600 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Angolan Kwanza
1 TRY30.39460 AOA
5 TRY151.97300 AOA
10 TRY303.94600 AOA
20 TRY607.89200 AOA
50 TRY1519.73000 AOA
100 TRY3039.46000 AOA
250 TRY7598.65000 AOA
500 TRY15197.30000 AOA
1000 TRY30394.60000 AOA
2000 TRY60789.20000 AOA
5000 TRY151973.00000 AOA
10000 TRY303946.00000 AOA