Macedonian denars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert MKD to PKR at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ₨4.752 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MKD to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 MKD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.93315.0641
Low4.75054.7505
Average4.84464.9458
Change-2.69%-5.91%
View full history

1 MKD to PKR stats

The performance of MKD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9331 and a 30 day low of 4.7505. This means the 30 day average was 4.8446. The change for MKD to PKR was -2.69.

The performance of MKD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0641 and a 90 day low of 4.7505. This means the 90 day average was 4.9458. The change for MKD to PKR was -5.91.

Track market ratesView MKD to PKR chart

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5340.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2170.9611.0980.566
1 EUR1.05519.1031.47411.7941.4161.6180.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Pakistani Rupee
1 MKD4.75201 PKR
5 MKD23.76005 PKR
10 MKD47.52010 PKR
20 MKD95.04020 PKR
50 MKD237.60050 PKR
100 MKD475.20100 PKR
250 MKD1,188.00250 PKR
500 MKD2,376.00500 PKR
1000 MKD4,752.01000 PKR
2000 MKD9,504.02000 PKR
5000 MKD23,760.05000 PKR
10000 MKD47,520.10000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Macedonian Denar
1 PKR0.21044 MKD
5 PKR1.05219 MKD
10 PKR2.10437 MKD
20 PKR4.20874 MKD
50 PKR10.52185 MKD
100 PKR21.04370 MKD
250 PKR52.60925 MKD
500 PKR105.21850 MKD
1000 PKR210.43700 MKD
2000 PKR420.87400 MKD
5000 PKR1,052.18500 MKD
10000 PKR2,104.37000 MKD