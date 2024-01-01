Macedonian denars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert MKD to KWD at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ك0.005259 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:30
MKD to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KWD
1 MKD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00540.0055
Low0.00530.0053
Average0.00530.0054
Change-2.35%-4.78%
1 MKD to KWD stats

The performance of MKD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0054 and a 30 day low of 0.0053. This means the 30 day average was 0.0053. The change for MKD to KWD was -2.35.

The performance of MKD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0055 and a 90 day low of 0.0053. This means the 90 day average was 0.0054. The change for MKD to KWD was -4.78.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96510.6791.2170.9611.0990.566
1 EUR1.05519.1051.47411.7941.4161.6190.833

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MKD0.00526 KWD
5 MKD0.02629 KWD
10 MKD0.05259 KWD
20 MKD0.10518 KWD
50 MKD0.26295 KWD
100 MKD0.52589 KWD
250 MKD1.31474 KWD
500 MKD2.62947 KWD
1000 MKD5.25894 KWD
2000 MKD10.51788 KWD
5000 MKD26.29470 KWD
10000 MKD52.58940 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Macedonian Denar
1 KWD190.15300 MKD
5 KWD950.76500 MKD
10 KWD1,901.53000 MKD
20 KWD3,803.06000 MKD
50 KWD9,507.65000 MKD
100 KWD19,015.30000 MKD
250 KWD47,538.25000 MKD
500 KWD95,076.50000 MKD
1000 KWD190,153.00000 MKD
2000 KWD380,306.00000 MKD
5000 KWD950,765.00000 MKD
10000 KWD1,901,530.00000 MKD